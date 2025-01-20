Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.94, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

