Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

