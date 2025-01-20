Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 989 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

