Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $156.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $161.13.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

