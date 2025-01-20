Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 66,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

