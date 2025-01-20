DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DexCom were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

