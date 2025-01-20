The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $93,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,582.36. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $136.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

