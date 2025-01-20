PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in PayPal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

PYPL opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

