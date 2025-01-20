Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 177 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

Teleflex stock opened at $181.56 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.69 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

