Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadre worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cadre during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Cadre Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $255,564.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,899,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,846,836.23. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,620 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,115. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,310 shares of company stock worth $7,704,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

