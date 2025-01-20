Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,743,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $351.37 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.33 and its 200 day moving average is $349.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.89.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

