Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 391 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $358.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.29. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,848 shares of company stock worth $51,515,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

