Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,284 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prothena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.10. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

