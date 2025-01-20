Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $201,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $353.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

