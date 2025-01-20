Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 160 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.42 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

