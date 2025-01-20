Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 269,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.79 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

