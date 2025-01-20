Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

