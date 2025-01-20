Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 83,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 6,693.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sylvamo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,276,000 after buying an additional 62,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLVM. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.7 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

