Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $158,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $194.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.89.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.