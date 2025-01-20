Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 49.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.61.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

