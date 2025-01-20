Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

AMGN opened at $272.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.