Brooklyn Investment Group Decreases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brooklyn Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $166.81 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

