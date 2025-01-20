United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $770.81 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.22 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $778.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

