Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,414 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $55.68 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.