British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $27,118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

BTI opened at $36.32 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

