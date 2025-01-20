Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 213 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,032.43 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock worth $108,692,621 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.