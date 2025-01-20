Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 109.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8 %

VTR opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,231,860.87. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

