Brooklyn Investment Group Has $116,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MOH opened at $286.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day moving average of $317.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.