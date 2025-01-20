Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

