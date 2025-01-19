Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

