Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $818,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Boeing stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

