Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 868 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $955.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $706.71 and its 200 day moving average is $799.04.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

