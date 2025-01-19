Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,429 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

