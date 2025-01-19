Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.