The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $215.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $198.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

