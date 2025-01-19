Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 704 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after buying an additional 78,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,437,719.36. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,136 shares of company stock valued at $67,814,587. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $252.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.09. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

