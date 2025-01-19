Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 96,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,256,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
