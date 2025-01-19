Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

