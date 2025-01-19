DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

DD opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.