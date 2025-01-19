Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.