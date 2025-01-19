Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

