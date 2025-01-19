Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in 3M by 16.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

