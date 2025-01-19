Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

DHR opened at $238.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.53 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.