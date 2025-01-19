Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

