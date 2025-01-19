JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

