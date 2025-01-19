Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

