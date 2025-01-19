JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $260.62. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

