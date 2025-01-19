Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $260.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

