JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,458,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,180,000 after purchasing an additional 518,100 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

