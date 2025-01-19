Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXE. Mizuho raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $109.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

